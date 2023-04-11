https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/dont-smoke-vape-instead-uk-rolls-out-swap-to-stop-scheme-to-fight-cigarettes-1109340966.html

Don't Smoke, Vape Instead: UK Rolls Out 'Swap to Stop' Scheme to Fight Cigarettes

Recent study states the number of vaping teenagers betwixt 11 and 17 doubled last year, and it looks like the British authorities would prefer to see even more people vaping, if it means they stay away from cigs.

The UK government is set to launch a new initiative, called "swap to stop," which aims to encourage 1 million smokers to switch to vaping, according to British media. The move comes as part of the government's broader "smoke-free" campaign, which hopes to drive down the number of smokers in England to almost 0% by 2030.Under the new scheme, vape starter kits will be offered to nearly 20% of smokers in England, while pregnant women will be given up to £400 to quit smoking altogether since 9% of women smoke during pregnancy in Britain. UK Health Minister Neil O'Brien will launch the initiative, which is expected to cost £45Mln over the next two years, in a speech planned for release today.However, the move has sparked concerns over the increasing popularity of vaping among young people. In a bid to tackle this issue, a consultation will also be launched on introducing mandatory advice on quitting smoking to be placed on cigarette packs.Last year, an independent review by Dr Javed Khan recommended that smoking should be banned in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, outside cafes, and beaches, but the government has yet to implement this measure. The document also suggests vaping should be promoted as a means to help people stop using tobacco. If these measures are not implemented, Dr Khan claimed the smoke-free achievement date would be missed at least by 7 years.

