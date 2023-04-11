https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/hunter-bidens-business-associates-visited-wh-over-80-times-when-joe-biden-was-vp-1109356039.html

Hunter Biden's Business Associates Visited WH Over 80 Times When Joe Biden Was VP

Hunter Biden's Business Associates Visited WH Over 80 Times When Joe Biden Was VP

Hunter Biden's business associates visited the White House over 80 times when Joe Biden was Barack Obama's Vice President, visitor logs show.

2023-04-11T16:51+0000

2023-04-11T16:51+0000

2023-04-11T16:51+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

joe biden

white house

logs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109355452_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8e48c23431b4bb5ee6d96a4d6f6ccacc.jpg

Top staff members of Hunter Biden’s now-defunct investment firm paid visits to the White House on over 80 occasions when his father, Joe Biden, occupied the position of vice president in the Barack Obama administration, according to a US media report, citing visitor logs.Amid the dual investigations into Hunter Biden's financial dealings, President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied his participation in his son’s shady business dealings.The Oversight and Accountability Committee of the GOP-led House of Representatives is currently carrying out an investigation into the financial dealings of President Biden’s family. Furthermore, federal prosecutors with the US attorney's office in Delaware have been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018 for tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.Joan MayerThe new media report reveals, citing visitor logs, that at least 17 visits were made to the White House by Joan Mayer, who was purportedly vice president of Hunter Biden’s now-defunct investment firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors, from 2008 to 2017.For example, in October 2009, Mayer is seen to have attended a vice presidential briefing and met with then-Biden aide Danielle Borrin. There were also meetings between Mayer and then-Biden executive assistant Nancy Orloff in the WH’s West Wing, logs show. Kellen Suber, executive assistant to then-VP Biden met Joan Mayer in July 2013, according to the logs.There was also apparently a spate of end-of-year holiday receptions at the VP’s White House residence at Number One Observatory Circle in 2013 and 2014, among other encounters, including at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) – home to the VP’s ceremonial office – in 2016.Anne Marie PersonAnne Marie Person is another former assistant of Hunter Biden’s outfit. She is said to have paid no less than five trips to the White House during Barack Obama’s stint as POTUS.Person quit Hunter’s investment company in 2014 to join then-Vice President Biden's staff as an assistant in May that same year, the report added. In April 2014, she met with a former Biden aide - Kathy Chung, who is now the Pentagon's deputy director of protocol.Person’s brother, Francis, is described as a longtime Biden aide who left the post months after Anne Marie joined the ranks of Biden's office staff. Francis "Fran" Person visited the White House at least seven times between 2015 and 2016 after becoming head of Harves Group, a company with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, the outlet reported last year, aslo referring to WH visitor logs. Person, however, claimed that "Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Advisors or any affiliate or associate have never held any equity in any Harves affiliated company," despite emails sent by Hunter Biden and his business partner, Eric Schwerin, appearing to contest such statements.As for Kathy Chung, during the five years that she was employed by then-VP Joe Biden, she maintained regular communication with Hunter regarding his father’s work schedule, the US media publication previously reported.Eric SchwerinHunter Biden's longtime business partner Eric Schwerin was also far from being a stranger to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president, clocking up around 27 such appearances there. Between the months of February and June 2016, he made at least three visits to meet with Anne Marie Person, according to the report.Steve RicchettiPresent-day counselor at Joe Biden's White House, Steve Ricchetti also met with Schwerin in 2016 on at least two occasions inside the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB), according to log data.John Robinson WalkerWH visitor logs reveal that John Robinson "Rob" Walker, also an ex-business parter of Hunter's at Rosemont Seneca, visited the official residence of the president of the United States at least 16 times when Biden was VP. Devon ArcherIn 2009 and 2014, the co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Partners, Devon Archer, also dropped in at the White House to visit with then-Vice President Joe Biden. One such encounter was shown to have occured during a December 2009 holiday reception. In April 2014, the meeting took plave in the West Wing of the WH. Katie DodgeKatie Dodge, Hunter Biden's one-time personal assistant, called at the White House when Obama was POTUS an estimated nine times. The visits date to a period from December 2012 to July 2015, cited logs reveal. On January 15, 2013, Dodge met with Kellen Suber, Biden's then-executive assistant, in the Went Wing. On January 18, Dodge put in an appearance at an inaugural reception at the vice president's residence. There were also a couple of holiday receptions at Joe Biden's residence in December 2013 and 2014.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/hunter-bidens-close-friend--emotional-pillar-reportedly-cooperating-with-gop-investigators-1107776287.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220425/secrecy-around-bidens-meetings-with-hunters-associates-may-hide-important-evidence---schweizer-1095031784.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220410/hunter-biden-peddled-dads-clout-to-lobby-pals-to-federal-jobs-emails-from-laptop-show-1094634096.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230209/house-committee-panel-asks-for-hunter-biden-records-on-business-dealings-1107274835.html

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hunter biden's business associates, visited the white house, over 80 times. when joe biden was vice president, visitor logs, oversight and accountability committee,