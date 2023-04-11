https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/israel-attacks-al-aqsa-mosque-as-china-promotes-peace-in-the-region-1109333568.html

Israel Attacks Al-Aqsa Mosque as China Promotes Peace in The Region

The Importance of The Battle of Ideas, Chile Passes Law Granting More powers To Police, Australian Govt Seemingly Abandons Julian Assange

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Derek Ford, Assistant Professor of Education Studies at DePauw University, the Deputy Editor of the Journal for Critical Education Policy Studies, and an organizer with the Indianapolis Liberation Center to discuss a little known memo published by Supreme Court Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. which called for a massive ideological offensive by the capitalist class in defense of capitalism, the context of the memo as a reaction to the civil rights movement and the rise of activism on college campuses, and how this memo exposes the importance of the battle of ideas and why it is important to promote revolutionary struggle.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Kawsachun News to discuss a recently passed law in Chile that grants police sweeping powers and expands their ability to use firearms against people, how this law represents the latest installment in the centrist turn of the government of President Gabriel Boric, and what Boric's capitulation to the center means for the politics of Chile and how social movements are responding.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the ongoing effort to free Julian Assange and prevent him from being extradited to the US on charges stemming from the Espionage act, why the Australian government has done little to advocate for Assange's release, and the Biden administration's refusal to reverse the indictment of Assange despite Biden's support for the Obama administration decision to not to charge him under the Espionage act.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire," to discuss Israeli police raids on the Al Aqsa mosque and its connections to the right-wing and even more intensely anti-Palestinian government of Israel, how the US bears similarities to the Israeli system in its theft of lands originally settled by indigenous people and how it is codified in law, peace talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Saudi Arabia and what that may signal about Saudi Arabia's recent shift away from the US.

