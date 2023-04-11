https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/japanese-prime-minister-plans-to-visit-several-african-states-ahead-of-g7-summit--tokyo-1109361739.html
The Japanese government is working to organize the visit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique in late April-early May ahead of the G7 summit in Japan – Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
Kishida plans to share Japan's view on relevant issues with African nations ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, according to the cabinet secretary. This year, the G7 presidency is assumed by Japan. Its key summit will be the first one hosted by Kishida. The summit will take place over three days from May 19 in the city of Hiroshima, the prime minister's constituency. A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa — a popular resort in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano — from April 16-18.
TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese government is working to organize the visit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique in late April-early May ahead of the G7 summit in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Kishida's visit to Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique during the 'golden week' [from April 29 to May 7] is being coordinated. Meetings at the highest level with the countries' leadership and the exchange of opinions on various international issues are planned," Matsuno told a briefing.
Kishida plans to share Japan's view on relevant issues with African nations ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima
in May, according to the cabinet secretary.
"It is important to hold the summit, taking into account the negotiations [in Africa]," Matsuno added.
This year, the G7 presidency is assumed by Japan. Its key summit will be the first one hosted by Kishida. The summit will take place over three days from May 19 in the city of Hiroshima, the prime minister's constituency. A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa — a popular resort in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano — from April 16-18.