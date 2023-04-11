https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/mostly-harmless-californians-mystified-as-alien-creatures-appear-along-us-coast-1109336574.html

‘Mostly Harmless’: Californians Mystified as Alien Creatures Appear Along US Coast

Beach-goers in Southern California were shocked to discover some out-of-this-world visitors Friday when hundreds of “by-the-wind sailors,” creatures which resemble jellyfish and are characterized by their astonishing blue colors, appeared on beaches near Orange County.

Beach-goers in Southern California were shocked to discover some out-of-this-world visitors Friday when hundreds of “by-the-wind sailors,” creatures which resemble jellyfish and are characterized by their astonishing blue colors, appeared on beaches near Orange County.As one California publication explained, “the creatures’ scientific name is Velella velellas, and they are distinguished by their ‘sails’ on top, which look like a clear mohawk.”The otherworldly specimens have reportedly been spotted making landfall as far as Huntington Beach, California, and South Bay to the north - but they’re also likely to make an appearance elsewhere, according to local experts.“They are going to be washing ashore pretty soon,” said Nona Reimer, who’s known online as ‘Nona the Naturalist.’ She recently encouraged followers on Instagram near Dana Wharf to “watch for [the animals] on the beaches.”According to Huntington Beach’s Marine Safety Battalion Chief Doug Leach, hundreds of the creatures were observed Saturday there as well.Leach cautioned those who encounter the by-the-wind sailors not to touch them, but given the fact that they’re “mostly harmless to humans,” he reportedly said local beaches would remain open.The critters typically keep to the warmer waters of Baja California, Mexico, and were last spotted in Southern California between 2014 and 2016, when visitors observed hundreds of thousands washing up on a number of beaches.

