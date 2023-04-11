https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/pentagon-worried-about-leaks-and-musk-denies-request-to-censor-former-russian-president-1109334858.html

Pentagon Worried About Leaks and Musk Denies Request to Censor Former Russian President

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ opening an investigation into Pentagon leaks, and NATO going to hold its largest ever aerial war games.

The Pentagon is Worried about Leaks and Musk Denies Requests to Censor Former Russian President On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ opening an investigation into Pentagon leaks, and NATO going to hold its largest ever aerial war games.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The De-Dollarization, Nightmare Economy Scenario, and Financial AmargeddonLarry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Are These Leaks Real?, Top Secret Information, and Spying on Friend or FoeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the US dollar, volatile currency, and America's monetary policy. Mark talked about the financial incompetence of the Biden administration and how America would finance a war over Taiwan. Mark spoke about an American financial nightmare scenario and how a financial armageddon could possibly happen.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about the leaked documents uploaded online, classified information, and American spying. Larry detailed the problem with the label "friendly intelligence" and the history of countries spying on each other. Larry discussed the possibilities of who leaked the documents and the goal of the leak.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

