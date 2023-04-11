International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/russian-space-corporation-energia-says-will-finish-new-orbital-station-by-2032-1109368949.html
Russian Space Corporation Energia Says Will Finish New Orbital Station by 2032
Russian Space Corporation Energia Says Will Finish New Orbital Station by 2032
Russia's RSC Energia is planning to finish the construction of a new Russian orbital station three years ahead of schedule, by 2032 instead of 2035, the station's chief structural engineer and the space corporation's deputy chief engineer, Vladimir Kozhevnikov, said on Tuesday.
2023-04-11T20:52+0000
2023-04-11T20:49+0000
science & tech
space
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
orbital station
rsc energia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_1fa057f7e650fea4d8fa55fd9ee0343b.jpg
The construction of the station was previously scheduled to proceed in two phases from 2028 to 2035. "We are planning to launch the first module in 2027, and the final deployment will take place in 2032," Kozhevnikov said in an interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. RSC Energia intends to finalize the initial design of the station and present it to Roscosmos in summer 2023, he said, adding that after the execution of all necessary government contracts, the construction may begin in 2024. "Furthermore, we plan to restore the lost pieces of technologies, which were not used in the construction of the ISS [International Space Station], like control moment gyroscopes or high-capacity power supply. The ISS only has American gyrodynes, and the main power comes from the US's segment, too. But we have domestic production as well," Kozhevnikov said. It is anticipated that, during the initial deployment phase, the station will function simultaneously with the ISS, he added. The duration of one mission will be up to 240 days, and the station will accommodate a crew of up to six people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20180923/russia-space-corporation-offers-moon-flights-1068259433.html
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d8f725db574bb2eb8668a69cc9535f53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, rsc energia, russian orbital station, roscosmos, international space station
russia, rsc energia, russian orbital station, roscosmos, international space station

Russian Space Corporation Energia Says Will Finish New Orbital Station by 2032

20:52 GMT 11.04.2023
© Pixabay/CC0Milky Way
Milky Way - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2023
© Pixabay/CC0
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's RSC Energia is planning to finish the construction of a new Russian orbital station three years ahead of schedule, by 2032 instead of 2035, the station's chief structural engineer and the space corporation's deputy chief engineer, Vladimir Kozhevnikov, said on Tuesday.
The construction of the station was previously scheduled to proceed in two phases from 2028 to 2035.
"We are planning to launch the first module in 2027, and the final deployment will take place in 2032," Kozhevnikov said in an interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.
RSC Energia intends to finalize the initial design of the station and present it to Roscosmos in summer 2023, he said, adding that after the execution of all necessary government contracts, the construction may begin in 2024.
"Furthermore, we plan to restore the lost pieces of technologies, which were not used in the construction of the ISS [International Space Station], like control moment gyroscopes or high-capacity power supply. The ISS only has American gyrodynes, and the main power comes from the US's segment, too. But we have domestic production as well," Kozhevnikov said.
The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin's Start, at Baikonur space center - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2018
Science & Tech
Russia’s RSC Energia Ready to Offer Tourists Moon Flights – Source
23 September 2018, 04:54 GMT
It is anticipated that, during the initial deployment phase, the station will function simultaneously with the ISS, he added. The duration of one mission will be up to 240 days, and the station will accommodate a crew of up to six people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала