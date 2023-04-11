International
Smart, Swift, Secure: What is Russia's Digital Ruble?
Smart, Swift, Secure: What is Russia's Digital Ruble?
In December 2021, the creation of the prototype of the digital ruble platform was completed and 12 banks expressed their desire to take part in its testing. Based on the test results, a strategy for the introduction of the digital ruble platform will be developed.
The digital ruble is a proposed digital version of Russia's national currency. The Central Bank of Russia believes that the digital ruble can become a more accessible means of payment for citizens and businesses than cash or traditional bank transfers. The digital ruble is expected to integrate with existing payment systems and be available for use by individuals and businesses alike.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic, which displays the key features and advantages of the digital ruble:
Smart, Swift, Secure: What is Russia's Digital Ruble?

In December 2021, the creation of a prototype of the digital ruble platform was completed, and 12 banks expressed their desire to take part in its testing. Based on the results, a strategy for ushering in the digital currency will be developed.
The digital ruble is a proposed digital version of Russia's national currency. The Central Bank of Russia believes that the digital ruble can become a more accessible means of payment for citizens and businesses than cash or traditional bank transfers.
The digital ruble is expected to integrate with existing payment systems and be available for use by individuals and businesses alike.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic, which displays the key features and advantages of the digital ruble:
