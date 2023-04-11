https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/smart-swift-secure-what-is-russias-digital-ruble-1109337756.html

Smart, Swift, Secure: What is Russia's Digital Ruble?

Smart, Swift, Secure: What is Russia's Digital Ruble?

In December 2021, the creation of the prototype of the digital ruble platform was completed and 12 banks expressed their desire to take part in its testing. Based on the test results, a strategy for the introduction of the digital ruble platform will be developed.

2023-04-11T07:05+0000

2023-04-11T07:05+0000

2023-04-11T07:05+0000

multimedia

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109337600_0:285:780:724_1920x0_80_0_0_1a70cf8ded4caa71e827116669878255.png

The digital ruble is a proposed digital version of Russia's national currency. The Central Bank of Russia believes that the digital ruble can become a more accessible means of payment for citizens and businesses than cash or traditional bank transfers. The digital ruble is expected to integrate with existing payment systems and be available for use by individuals and businesses alike.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic, which displays the key features and advantages of the digital ruble:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

digital ruble platform, digital ruble