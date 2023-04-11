https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/szijjarto-says-discussed-with-novak-prevention-of-sanctions-against-nuclear-energy-sphere-1109352398.html

Szijjarto, Novak Discuss Sanction Prevention in Nuclear Energy Sphere

Szijjarto, Novak Discuss Sanction Prevention in Nuclear Energy Sphere

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that he discussed with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak the prevention of sanctions against nuclear energy sphere, and supplies via the Turkish Stream, and the Druzhba pipelines.

2023-04-11T12:19+0000

2023-04-11T12:19+0000

2023-04-11T12:23+0000

world

hungary

russia

npp

nuclear energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101564/98/1015649877_0:68:1301:799_1920x0_80_0_0_18919df5d0c973e88e3dd579f3b59585.jpg

"On the agenda of talks with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak today are serious issues: the physical and technical safety of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which provides gas supply to our country, the preservation of transit supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline, which provides for our oil supply, as well as the prevention of sanctions threatening the nuclear industry," Szijjarto said on social media. Additionally, the Hungarian top diplomat and the head of Rosatom discussed further steps to implement the Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction project, as well as other aspects of comprehensive cooperation in the nuclear sector, according to the nuclear corporation's statement. Later in the day, the Hungarian foreign minister, following the meeting with Likhachev, said that the Paks-2 NPP must be constructed as soon as possible despite various obstacles. Szijjarto also noted that "even Brussels" now understands that green transition is impossible without nuclear energy. Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Novak and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev. In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two advanced reactors in addition to four existing reactors of the Paks NPP, Hungary's only nuclear power plant. The project was titled "Paks-2." The sides agreed that Russia would allocate up to 10 billion euros ($10 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units, while the total cost was expected to reach 12.5 billion euros. The construction is expected to begin in 2024, and the relevant licenses have already been issued. Currently, Paks generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, with the share due to double after the planned commissioning of the new reactors. The Hungarian authorities consider nuclear energy as the best way to ensure the country's energy security.

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, turkish stream, and the druzhba pipelines