https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/tennessee-expels-lawmakers-leaked-pentagon-docs-medieval-times-union-1109333116.html

Tennessee Expels Lawmakers, Leaked Pentagon Docs, Medieval Times Union

Tennessee Expels Lawmakers, Leaked Pentagon Docs, Medieval Times Union

Leaked Pentagon documents reveal the US role in Ukraine on the ground, and France’s president irks Western leaders while in China.

2023-04-11T10:34+0000

2023-04-11T10:34+0000

2023-04-11T10:34+0000

political misfits

radio

ukraine

france

mexico

unions

saudi arabia

yemen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109332958_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_212b5752d625fda2f1944e171bb3d82b.png

Tennesee Expels Lawmakers, Leaked Pentagon Docs, Medieval Times Union Leaked Pentagon documents reveal the U.S. role in Ukraine on the ground, and France’s president irks Western leaders while in China.

Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the expulsion of lawmakers in Tennessee’s state house, what the 2024 Senate election might hold for Democrats, the legal fight brewing over the abortion medication mifepristone.Latin America-based journalist and director of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas discusses the bellicose rhetoric from Washington towards Mexico recently, how proposals for “bombing the cartels” fit into the existing “War on Drugs,” whether the Mexican government has responded to this rhetoric, and how Mexico’s current leadership is attempting to protect the country’s sovereignty while pragmatically engaging with the US.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the veracity of the classified Pentagon documents leaked this weekend, why both Ukrainian and Russian sources are doubtful of these documents, who would benefit from this leak, as well as Saudi and Omani representatives meeting with Houthi representatives, the CIA complaining Saudi Arabia’s leadership about being blindsided by their negotiations with Iran, the escalation of Israeli violence on Palestinians, as well as Macron's return from China.Medieval Times Union organizer and knight Jake Bowman discusses the fight to unionize Medieval Times dinner theaters nationwide, how it fits within the contemporary pattern of unionization waves, the importance of maintaining good workplace standards within creative performance jobs especially in suburban areas, how the unionization struggles has paralleled with animal rights struggles, and how Medieval Times has engaged in union busting tactics.The Misfits also discuss US infrastructure, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first press conference since retaking power.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

france

mexico

saudi arabia

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, mifepristone case, abortion meds, rights for abortion, 2024 senate elections, drug wars in mexico, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel,