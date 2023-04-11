https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/us-mulls-mandatory-monitoring-of-ai-programs-like-chatgpt-reports-say-1109351272.html

US Mulls Mandatory Monitoring of AI Programs Like ChatGPT, Reports Say

US Mulls Mandatory Monitoring of AI Programs Like ChatGPT, Reports Say

US authorities are examining the need for checking AI-based programs, such as ChatGPT, amid concerns that they can be used to commit crimes and spread misinformation, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Department of Commerce (DOC).

2023-04-11T12:03+0000

2023-04-11T12:03+0000

2023-04-11T12:13+0000

americas

artificial intelligence (ai)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107825/48/1078254859_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_66ec6c5d81dfd11976f852b19d6feae7.jpg

As a first step in evaluating the necessity for regulations, the Department published an official public request for comments on accountability measures, including whether new potentially unsafe AI tools should undergo a certification procedure before release, a news outlet said. The head of the DOC’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Alan Davidson, said that comments on this request received within the next 60 days would be used to help formulate recommendations for US policy makers, as cited in the report. He also noted that his agency can only advise the president on technology policy but not write specific rules. Last week, US President Joe Biden said that artificial intelligence can be dangerous and technology companies should be held accountable for the safety of their products. Besides, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, and a number of experts in the field called on AI engineers to suspend the development of systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. Experts argue that AI systems with human-like intelligence can pose a threat to society and humanity as a whole. In late March, the Italian Data Protection Authority imposed restrictions on ChatGPT over its violations regarding data collection, while some leading Japanese universities strictly warned against the use of AI bots for writing educational and scientific papers. OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chatgpt, ai programs, department of commerce