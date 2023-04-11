https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/western-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-popping-up-in-europe-africa-russias-unsc-envoy-says-1109341345.html

Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Popping Up in Europe, Africa, Russia's UNSC Envoy Says

The weapons supplied by the West to Kiev are already "popping up" in Europe and Africa, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council (UNSC) Vasily Nebenzya stated.

The weapons supplied by the West to Kiev are already "popping up" in Europe and Africa, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council (UNSC) Vasily Nebenzya stated while speaking at a UNSC meeting dedicated to the risks of illicit weapons exports.During his speech, the diplomat outlined that Western weapons replenish the arsenals of armed criminals and terrorists.The United States is the largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine. Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Washington has provided military assistance to Kiev worth more than $35.8 billion. The total amount of American assistance to Kiev in the military sphere since 2014 is estimated at more than $37.8 billion. The United Kingdom follows the US in terms of the quantity of weapons transferred to Kiev. According to data at the end of February, Britain's military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation amounted to about 2.3 billion pounds (2.7 billion dollars). Recently, Poland's President Andrzej Duda announced that his country was the third largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States and United Kingdom. As stated by the country's authorities, Poland has been sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict, in an amount exceeding 1% of the country's GDP.Addressing the Lake Chad Basin Commission during a summit of heads of member states in November 2022, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari stressed that weaponry intended for the war in Ukraine are strengthening the capacity of terrorist groups in West Africa. He urged for more vigilance and cooperation among the commission's six members in combating the growing proliferation of arms in the Lake Chad Basin region.Earlier, Russia sent a note to the US and other NATO member states demanding a stop to the supply of arms to Kiev.

