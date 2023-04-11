https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/wests-unilateral-sanctions-could-cause-countries-to-drop-dollar---african-expert-1109363779.html

West's Unilateral Sanctions Could Cause Countries to Drop Dollar - African Expert

West's Unilateral Sanctions Could Cause Countries to Drop Dollar - African Expert

Unilateral sanctions, such as the ones imposed by the US, may only push countries towards using new currencies instead of the US dollar, Thembinkosi Bonakele, Witwatersrand University, ex-commissioner at the Competition Commission of South Africa, told Sputnik.The expert stated that such unilateralism in terms of sanctions affects countries greatly, adding that it is the UN's task to overview and manage sanctions regimes towards countries.As many nations, not only in Africa, but also all across the globe, have in recent years and months expressed eagerness to join BRICS, Bonakele outlined that in the future, the BRICS platform will become even more desirable due to its multilateral and diverse nature.Bonakele stressed that he expects the BRICS agenda to include trade in addition to global politics in the future, adding that the multilateral cooperation format, such as BRICS, has a potential still unexploited.

