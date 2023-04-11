https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/what-effect-will-the-leaked-nato-war-plans-have-in-ukraine-1109331714.html
What Effect Will The Leaked 'NATO War Plans' Have in Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the recent NATO war leaks on Ukraine that were shared on several social media platforms.
What effect will the leaked 'NATO war plans' have in Ukraine?
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleScott Ritter - Ex-UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystMisty Winston - Political Commentator and Podcast HostIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Esteban Carillo to discuss the CIA director's visit to Saudi Arabia and what this means going forward for Washington and Riyadh.In the second hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to discuss the NATO war plans leak that has allegedly caused apprehension for the Pentagon and policymakers.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about journalist Matt Taibbi's recent appearance on MSNBC and his war of words with host Mehdi Hasan over the Twitter Files.
What Effect Will The Leaked 'NATO War Plans' Have in Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the recent NATO leaks on Ukraine that were shared on several social media platforms.
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Scott Ritter - Ex-UN Weapons Inspector and Military Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Commentator and Podcast Host
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Esteban Carillo to discuss the CIA director's visit to Saudi Arabia and what this means going forward for Washington and Riyadh.
In the second hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to discuss the NATO war plans leak that has allegedly caused apprehension for the Pentagon and policymakers.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about journalist Matt Taibbi's recent appearance on MSNBC and his war of words with host Mehdi Hasan over the Twitter Files.
