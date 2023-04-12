https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/biden-gives-speech-at-ulster-universitys-belfast-campus-1109382051.html
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
US President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
2023-04-12T11:56+0000
2023-04-12T11:56+0000
2023-04-12T11:56+0000
world
ireland
us
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109369284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60480887169db32826af67d6d91552d1.jpg
Sputnik is live as US President Joe Biden gives a speech at the newly opened Belfast campus of Ulster University.The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of violence and brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109369284_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_312cb2116060a8cef46d1bfe3e260352.jpg
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
2023-04-12T11:56+0000
true
PT23M57S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united kingdom and irelan, us president joe biden
united kingdom and irelan, us president joe biden
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
US President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland on April 11-14. Biden arrived in Northern Ireland to discuss regional and global security with his counterparts, while marking the anniversary of a historic peace agreement amid a spike in violence and political tensions.
Sputnik is live as US President Joe Biden gives a speech at the newly opened Belfast campus of Ulster University.
The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of violence and brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!