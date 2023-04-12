International
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus
US President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
Sputnik is live as US President Joe Biden gives a speech at the newly opened Belfast campus of Ulster University.The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of violence and brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:56 GMT 12.04.2023
US President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland on April 11-14. Biden arrived in Northern Ireland to discuss regional and global security with his counterparts, while marking the anniversary of a historic peace agreement amid a spike in violence and political tensions.
Sputnik is live as US President Joe Biden gives a speech at the newly opened Belfast campus of Ulster University.
The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of violence and brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
