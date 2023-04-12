https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/biden-gives-speech-at-ulster-universitys-belfast-campus-1109382051.html

Biden Gives Speech at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus

US President Joe Biden is paying a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

Sputnik is live as US President Joe Biden gives a speech at the newly opened Belfast campus of Ulster University.The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of violence and brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

