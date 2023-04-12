International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country
Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.
Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Bud Light Stock Goes Down, The Dalai Lama, and Hollywood Actors Becoming Political Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Chicago Will Host the 2024 DNC Convention, Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Run, and Senator FettermanIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Film Ladd about modern day art, Wil Wheaton, and advancements in filmmaking technology. Film Ladd spoke about his most recent video and the need to separate the artist from the art. Film Ladd talked about growing up in New Orleans and how New Orleans cemeteries are above ground.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman with Tyler Nixon about John Fetterman Hospitalization, D.A. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr is making history. Tyler commented on Senator Fetterman's recent interview and the importance of Robert F. Kennedy running for President. Tyler discussed Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against Jim Jordan and the social media influencer convicted for 2016 election interference.
Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country

The Backstory
Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Bud Light Stock Goes Down, The Dalai Lama, and Hollywood Actors Becoming Political

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Chicago Will Host the 2024 DNC Convention, Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Run, and Senator Fetterman

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Film Ladd about modern day art, Wil Wheaton, and advancements in filmmaking technology. Film Ladd spoke about his most recent video and the need to separate the artist from the art. Film Ladd talked about growing up in New Orleans and how New Orleans cemeteries are above ground.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman with Tyler Nixon about John Fetterman Hospitalization, D.A. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr is making history. Tyler commented on Senator Fetterman's recent interview and the importance of Robert F. Kennedy running for President. Tyler discussed Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against Jim Jordan and the social media influencer convicted for 2016 election interference.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
