Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.
04:02 GMT 12.04.2023 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 12.04.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Bud Light Stock Goes Down, The Dalai Lama, and Hollywood Actors Becoming Political
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Chicago Will Host the 2024 DNC Convention, Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Run, and Senator Fetterman
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Film Ladd about modern day art, Wil Wheaton, and advancements in filmmaking technology. Film Ladd spoke about his most recent video and the need to separate the artist from the art. Film Ladd talked about growing up in New Orleans and how New Orleans cemeteries are above ground.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman with Tyler Nixon about John Fetterman Hospitalization, D.A. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr is making history. Tyler commented on Senator Fetterman's recent interview and the importance of Robert F. Kennedy running for President. Tyler discussed Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against Jim Jordan and the social media influencer convicted for 2016 election interference.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.