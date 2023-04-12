https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/biden-heads-to-ireland-and-assange-support-rallies-across-the-country-1109369930.html

Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country

Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.

2023-04-12T04:02+0000

2023-04-12T04:02+0000

2023-04-12T09:44+0000

the backstory

radio

hollywood

bud light

woke

dnc

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109369762_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_abd7cb6a4a18becf7f135a2a27c6fd91.png

Biden Heads to Ireland and Assange Support Rallies Across the Country On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including D.A. Alvin Bragg sued Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Biden leaves for his Ireland visit.

FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Bud Light Stock Goes Down, The Dalai Lama, and Hollywood Actors Becoming Political Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Chicago Will Host the 2024 DNC Convention, Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Run, and Senator FettermanIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Film Ladd about modern day art, Wil Wheaton, and advancements in filmmaking technology. Film Ladd spoke about his most recent video and the need to separate the artist from the art. Film Ladd talked about growing up in New Orleans and how New Orleans cemeteries are above ground.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman with Tyler Nixon about John Fetterman Hospitalization, D.A. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr is making history. Tyler commented on Senator Fetterman's recent interview and the importance of Robert F. Kennedy running for President. Tyler discussed Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against Jim Jordan and the social media influencer convicted for 2016 election interference.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, who runs for presidency in 2024, kennedy jr runs for president, artists in politics, lawsuit against jim jordan, what is jim jordan accused of,