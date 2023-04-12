https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/biden-in-ireland-israeli-violence-pharma-execs-and-mifeprsitone-1109367614.html

Biden in Ireland, Israeli Violence, Pharma Execs and Mifepristone

Biden in Ireland, Israeli Violence, Pharma Execs and Mifepristone

Mainstream media asks "who cares about Nord Stream?" and American disregard for Abu Ghraib prisoners mirrors justice failures at home.

Biden in Ireland, Israeli Violence, Pharma Execs and Mifeprsitone Mainstream media asks “who cares about Nord Stream?” and American disregard for Abu Ghraib prisoners mirrors justice failures at home.

Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the continuing discussion around the leaked Pentagon classified documents, the crisis around democratic rights in Tennessee's state and local governments, Montana's attacks on third party candidates, how the fight for the abortion drug mifepristone will likely land in the Supreme Court, Twitter's labeling of US and UK state-affiliated media as such, and Don Lemon complaining about the freedom comedians experience in grilling powerful people.Belfast-based political commentator Phil Kelly discusses the state of Northern Ireland as US President Joe Biden commemorates the Good Friday Agreement, how the pro-British Democratic Union Party continues to refuse to participate in Northern Ireland's parliament after their loss last year, and whether the political decay in Northern Ireland is linked to a greater global shift.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the latest updates in Israel and Palestine, how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is balancing a right-wing coalition and US support, and what the political crisis in Israel and the resistance of Palestinians to Israeli occupation mean for each other.The Misfits also discuss the sharp dive in life expectancy of New York City after COVID, Elon Musk's juvenile humor, rare baseball phenomena, the resurgence of Havana Syndrome drama, and the latest from East Palestine.

