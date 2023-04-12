https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/is-the-battle-for-artemovsk-nearing-its-end-1109366587.html

Is the Battle for Artemovsk Nearing Its End?

Is the Battle for Artemovsk Nearing Its End?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the ongoing battle in Bakhmut and how it might come to an end.

Is the battle for Bakhmut nearing its end? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the ongoing battle in Bakhmut and how it might come to an end.

Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAfshin Rattansi - British broadcaster, journalist and authorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mohammad Marandi to discuss his defense of journalist Matt Taibbi, as well as the classified files that revealed Great Britain's role in covering up the US' shooting down of Iran Flight 655 in 1988.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the battle in Bakhmut and how it is currently progressing, along with the leaked NATO war files that have allegedly hampered the Ukrainian military's offensive plans.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Afashin Rattansi about the US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland and Northern Ireland, along with Twitter's recent decision to label the BBC as a state-funded media outlet.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

