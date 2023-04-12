https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/lets-go-world-marks-anniversary-of-gagarins-epic-space-flight-1109398267.html

'Let's Go!' World Marks Anniversary of Gagarin's Epic Space Flight

'Let's Go!' World Marks Anniversary of Gagarin's Epic Space Flight

Wednesday marks the 62nd anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's flight to space to become the first human being to escape the bounds of our blue... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-12T19:20+0000

2023-04-12T19:20+0000

2023-04-12T19:20+0000

yuri gagarin

video

soviet union

space flight

space

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109398110_0:74:925:594_1920x0_80_0_0_72525b29e482e6115896514e3c597a3a.png

Russia celebrates Cosmonautics Day on April 12 in honor of Gagarin's incredible 1961 feat, and in celebration of the thousands of Soviet scientists and engineers who made his flight possible. In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared April 12 to be the International Day of Human Space Flight.To find out more about Gagarin's epic journey from Air Force pilot to the world's first space traveler, check out Sputnik's video.

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

International Human Space Flight Day International Human Space Flight Day 2023-04-12T19:20+0000 true PT1M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yuri gagarin, видео, video, soviet union, space flight, space