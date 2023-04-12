https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/major-swedish-pension-fund-sacks-ceo-over-losses-in-crumbled-us-banks-1109373350.html

Major Swedish Pension Fund Sacks CEO Over Losses in Crumbled US Banks

The Swedish authorities have previously toned down the threat to the country's financial institutions from the banking fallout in the US.

Alecta, one of the Sweden's largest pension funds, has announced it intends to replace its chief executive after a bitter loss of nearly SEK 20Bln ($1.9Bln) because of investments in several crisis-hit US banks.Alecta's chief executive Magnus Billing is to step down with "immediate effect" and his deputy Katarina Thorslund will step in as a temporary replacement while a permanent solution is sought. Judging by Billings' most recently reported annual salary, this would mean a golden parachute of around SEK 10Mln (nearly $1Mln).Earlier in March, the fund admitted major losses as a result of its holdings in three crisis-hit US banks: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and First Republic. Tellingly, just days before the collapse of SVB, Alecta said it had sold off its assets in two of Sweden's largest banks to increase its investments in US niche banks, becoming the fourth-largest owner in SVB.Nevertheless, the Swedish authorities have toned down the threat to the country's financial institutions, with the Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) notably assuring that neither the stability of the system nor future pensions had been affected by any noteworthy degree.Now, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson of the Moderate Party, says that the change in Alecta's management is "proof that something has gone wrong".Alecta has 2.6Mln private customers and 35,000 business customers in Sweden - a nation of 10.4Mln. Earlier this spring, Billing said he had "the ultimate responsibility" yet ventured that he enjoyed the "full confidence" of the board.

