https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/mass-exodus-two-million-americans-fled-big-cities-from-2020-to-2022-1109391856.html

Mass Exodus: Two Million Americans Fled Big Cities From 2020 to 2022

Mass Exodus: Two Million Americans Fled Big Cities From 2020 to 2022

2 million Americans fled big cities and moved to from 2020 to 2022, according to a report by the Economic Innovation Group.

2023-04-12T17:12+0000

2023-04-12T17:12+0000

2023-04-12T17:12+0000

us

migration

exodus

urban dwellers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101670/21/1016702102_0:31:600:369_1920x0_80_0_0_3d3c691bf69d0b3ed0dd6c4ffc368b34.jpg

No less than two million people ditched America’s largest urban centers and moved to more rural scenery from 2020 to 2022, research revealed.First, over 1.2 million people packed their bags and left large urban American counties between July 2020 and July 2021, in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a report published by the Economic Innovation Group stated. 860,000 people changed their place of residence for more rural settings between July 2021 and July 2022, the bipartisan public policy organization added.Accordingly, the decline in the population of urban counties continues, with the rate of domestic outmigration registered as above the figures in the years before COVID-19.Economic geography data in the report shows that in 2022, large urban counties did not see a renewed post-pandemic growth spurt overall. This is despite the arrival of immigrants in big cities. While their influx saved these centers from a dramatic drop in population, 17 of the 25 largest counties in the US saw losses between April 2020 and July 2022.Meanwhile, smaller urban counties dodged a decline in population in 2022, with growth rates shown to rise to 0.46% from the 0.25% registered in 2021.According to recent data from Kastle Systems, managing office-access security, in 10 of the largest US cities there are chronic office vacancies.As to the factors behind the trend, while pandemic-related remote work was still regarded by researchers as one of the reasons, surging home prices, rising crime levels in big cities, and other challenges were also seen as feeding into it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230228/washington-crime-rate-rises-by-25-homicide-up-by-40-year-to-date-in-2023-1107868127.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

report, economic innovation group, big cities, covid-19, domestic migration, exodus, housing costs, new york city, remote work, small cities, crime levels, housing costs, surging prices