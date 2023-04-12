International
Moscow in Contact With US Embassy on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
Moscow in Contact With US Embassy on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
The Russian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the US embassy on the arrested The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, but this does not mean that Moscow's position on the issue has changed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Yes, of course," Ryabkov said, answering a question whether the ministry is in contact with the US diplomatic mission on the situation with Gershkovich. The diplomat underscored that this does not mean that Moscow's position on the matter has changed. Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for Washington on the activities of Russia’s defense industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.
Moscow in Contact With US Embassy on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich

08:31 GMT 12.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the US embassy on the arrested The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, but this does not mean that Moscow's position on the issue has changed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Yes, of course," Ryabkov said, answering a question whether the ministry is in contact with the US diplomatic mission on the situation with Gershkovich.
The diplomat underscored that this does not mean that Moscow's position on the matter has changed.
"Everything will take place in due time," Ryabkov said.
Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for Washington on the activities of Russia’s defense industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.
