Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range: Diplomat

"Yes, all notifications of ICBM and ballistic missile launches from submarines are sent [to the US] as usual," Ryabkov told reporters.The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the country's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an ICBM on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range to test advanced payloads of these missiles.
07:03 GMT 12.04.2023
© Russian Ministry of DefenceIskander missile launch, Kapustin Yar, Russia, August 2019
Iskander missile launch, Kapustin Yar, Russia, August 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© Russian Ministry of Defence
