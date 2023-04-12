https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/moscow-notified-us-about-test-launch-of-icbm-from-kapustin-yar-firing-range-diplomat-1109375750.html
Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range: Diplomat
Russia has notified the United States about the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Yes, all notifications of ICBM and ballistic missile launches from submarines are sent [to the US] as usual," Ryabkov told reporters.The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the country's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an ICBM on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range to test advanced payloads of these missiles.
Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range: Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has notified the United States about the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Yes, all notifications of ICBM and ballistic missile launches from submarines are sent [to the US] as usual," Ryabkov told reporters.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the country's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an ICBM
on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range to test advanced payloads of these missiles.