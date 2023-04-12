https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/moscow-notified-us-about-test-launch-of-icbm-from-kapustin-yar-firing-range-diplomat-1109375750.html

Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range: Diplomat

Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range: Diplomat

Russia has notified the United States about the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

2023-04-12T07:03+0000

2023-04-12T07:03+0000

2023-04-12T07:03+0000

military

russia

us

kapustin yar

intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107669/14/1076691406_14:0:2531:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_4268d02533f8718dca1a87392781afd8.png

"Yes, all notifications of ICBM and ballistic missile launches from submarines are sent [to the US] as usual," Ryabkov told reporters.The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the country's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an ICBM on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range to test advanced payloads of these missiles.

russia

kapustin yar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, kapustin yar firing range