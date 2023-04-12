https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/nord-stream-cover-story-crumbles-doj-rally-for-assange-us-base-in-syria-attacked-1109370331.html

Nord Stream Cover Story Crumbles; DOJ Rally for Assange; US Base in Syria Attacked

The Biden team's latest cover story for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline is crumbling as investigators acknowledge that only a state actor could have pulled off the high tech attack.

Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss the US nuclear strategy and Ukraine. The fallout from the US war in Ukraine raises serious questions for the next president's position on arms control. Also, the Pentagon leaks show that the US does not expect much progress from an upcoming Ukraine offensive.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss US foreign policy. A number of countries are coming together to fight dollar hegemony. Also, the Pentagon leaks are causing friction with US allies and the neocon full spectrum war on China is flailing.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to discuss the Pentagon leaks. The Pentagon leaks reveal that the US is spying on allies and exposes US/NATO military plans.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy Analyst joins us to discuss the latest mass shooting. The US is again struck by the plague of mass shootings as a fired bank employee returned to his former employer and opened fire.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. US bases in Syria have been attacked again. Also, the US believes that Israel can be pressured into providing weapons to Ukraine.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report editor and sr. columnist joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The Biden team's latest cover story for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline is crumbling as investigators acknowledge that only a state actor could have pulled off the high tech attack.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator and in-house counsel joins us to discuss domestic policy. The governor of Texas plans to pardon a man who killed a protester. Also, squad members are calling to impeach Clarence Thomas.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange joins us to discuss Julian Assange. There is a rally for Julian Assange today at the Department of Justice in Washington DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

