North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military

An unspecified ballistic missile was launched by North Korea early Thursday toward the Sea of Japan, officials with the South Korean military have confirmed.

2023-04-12T22:45+0000

An unspecified ballistic missile was launched by North Korea early Thursday toward the Sea of Japan, officials with the South Korean military have confirmed.No details have emerged of the exact quantity of projectiles, distance or altitude reached, or if it resulted in any injuries or structural damages.The launch has also been confirmed by the Japanese government, with an emergency alert having been dispatched to the wider public. An evacuation order has since been issued for residents of Japan's Hokkaido Island after it was determined that the projectile may land near the northernmost territory.The Thursday launch comes as North Korea stopped responding to regular calls from its southern neighbor via inter-Korean communication channels for several days. Both North and South Korea typically hold two calls per day.However, the quiet lines are not unprecedented as the two Koreas have on more than one occasion temporarily halted communications. In fact, such incidents more recently occurred between June 2020 and June 2022 for reasons ranging from technical glitches and clipped diplomatic ties.Amid the latest stretch of silence on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea vowed on Monday that it would "expand and strengthen" its offensive deterrence capabilities to combat growing pressures by Western governments.The announcement itself appeared to be a response to ongoing joint military drills between the US and South Korea, of which included the participating of B-52 bombers. North Korean officials explained in their Monday determination that the drills suggested a need to kick up the country's national security abilities.

