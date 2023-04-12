https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/npr-declares-its-quitting-twitter-after-being-correctly-labeled-government-funded-1109452446.html

NPR Declares It’s Quitting Twitter After Being Correctly Labeled ‘Government-Funded’

NPR Declares It’s Quitting Twitter After Being Correctly Labeled ‘Government-Funded’

The US government-funded National Public Radio has officially abandoned Twitter after being labeled "government-funded media," according to a recent statement by outlet's chief executive.

The US government-funded National Public Radio has officially abandoned Twitter after being labeled "government-funded media," according to a recent statement by outlet's chief executive.NPR, which receives millions in government funding every year and whose member stations tend to rely on extensive funding from taxpayers, complained bitterly this week after Twitter affixed the agitprop group with a label reading "US state-affiliated media."The social media giant subsequently replaced the label with a more benign-sounding "government-funded" tag, but apparently it wasn’t enough.On Wednesday, NPR CEO John Lansing declared that his outlet’s accounts on the platform "will no longer be active on Twitter" because, he insisted, the platform is "falsely implying that we are not editorially independent."“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence,” the CEO protested.Responding to news of the propaganda outlet’s departure, Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote "What hypocrites!"As the incredulous billionaire investor noted in a tweet, "NPR literally said 'Federal funding is essential to public radio' on their own website," on a page which he pointed out has since been "taken down."At no point did the statement mention NPR’s previous admission that “federal funding is essential” to its activities, nor its continuing acceptance of payment from the US government, nor the outlet’s.Establishment journalists have largely sided with NPR in its spat with Twitter’s ownership, and US publications have been fulminating for days over the label, with multiple outlets whining Wednesday that the otherwise-accurate label makes NPR seem like what they called "foreign propaganda outlets such as Russia's RT and Sputnik."But as American radio host Don Debar explained, "what's good for the goose is good for the gander."

