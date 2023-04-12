https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leak-outlines-dia-assessed-wild-card-scenarios-in-ukraine-conflict--1109373172.html

'Pentagon Leak' Outlines DIA-Assessed 'Wild Card’ Scenarios in Ukraine Conflict

Four so-called “wild card” scenarios in the Ukraine conflict have been outlined in an assessment by the American Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a leaked secret document reportedly shows.

Four so-called “wild card” scenarios in the Ukraine conflict have been outlined in an assessment by the American Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a leaked secret document reportedly shows.The assessment is believed to be part of the recent ‘Pentagon leak’ of classified documents that has caused such turmoil in Washington. It ostensibly offers insight into some of the contingency planning by the DIA regarding future developments around Ukraine, where Washington and its allies are fueling a proxy war against Russia.The document is marked “RELIDO.” This kind of dissemination marking indicates that the originator has authorized Designated Intelligence Disclosure Officials (DIDO) to make further sharing decisions, such as with foreign partners, for example. The paper is dated February 24 and is labeled “ONE YEAR.” This may indicate that the DIA assessment was carried out a year after the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Thus, the analysis presents four “wild card” scenarios that might unfold, and explores how they could impact the course of the Ukraine conflict. The four hypothetical scenarios outlined in the ‘leaked’ document are:The ‘leaked’ classified document outlines the potential effect each one of the ‘wild card’ scenarios could have, such as resulting in an escalation in Ukraine, prompting a negotiated end to the conflict, or having no substantive impact on the developments around the conflagration.Thus, regarding one of these hypothetical scenarios - if the Kiev regime were to strike the Kremlin – the DIA analysis outlines a range of potential repercussions. According to the document, such a ‘strike’ could lead to an escalation of the conflict, with Moscow unleashing a full-scale military mobilization, and the Russian President considering resorting to tactical nuclear weapons. On the opposite side of the spectrum, however, Russia might be swayed to consider a negotiated settlement in the case of an attack of this nature, adds the ‘leaked’ assessment.Elsewhere, the supposedly leaked secret assessment by the DIA speculates that the Ukraine conflict will likely be a protracted one.The secret assessment, leaked online, appears to be of the kind that US intelligence agencies create for military officials or lawmakers to aid them in mulling their options regarding involvement in events of such a scale as the current Ukraine conflict. The ‘wild card’ scenarios document reportedly describes various possible scenarios, but stops short of analyzing which of these might be most likely.The current fresh batch of 'leaked' classified analysis comes as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has acknowledged that US officials have no clue as to who leaked classified Ukraine-related documents but vowed that his department would "turn over every rock" to find the source of the unauthorized release.The documents labeled "Secret," "Top Secret," and marked "NOFORN," which means they are not intended for release to foreign nationals, are believed to date from late February and early March 2023. They began to make the rounds on social media platforms and apps in the past few weeks, and were purportedly first posted on Discord, a messaging platform popular with gamers, and the noticeboard 4Chan. Subsequently, the documents made their way to more mainstream outlets like Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram, and then the story broke on US media outlets. The supposedly leaked Pentagon documents touch upon a variety of topics, with specific focus on sensitive information linked to the Ukraine conflict, China, the Middle and Washington's intelligence gathering efforts.

