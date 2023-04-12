International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/prince-harry-to-attend-coronation-of-king-charles-iii-without-wife---buckingham-palace-1109452017.html
Prince Harry to Attend Coronation of King Charles III Without Wife - Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry to Attend Coronation of King Charles III Without Wife - Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without his wife and children, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
2023-04-12T21:41+0000
2023-04-12T21:38+0000
viral
uk
prince harry
meghan markle
coronation
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108360607_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a76d5f3fe7e3ad379acf3438ca3165f5.jpg
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the statement, distributed among UK media, reads. The statement ends months of speculation about whether Prince Harry would show up for the ceremony, taking into account his turbulent relationship with the royal family. In his memoir "Spare," published in January 2023, he revealed many intimate details, some of which painted his family in an unflattering light. In March 2021, Harry and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230305/scone-cold-rejection-scots-are-against-sending-stone-to-charles-iiis-coronation-1108031660.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108360607_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2968bcd324105b85174c05f9187cf09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, coronation of king charles iii, buckingham palace, meghan markle
prince harry, coronation of king charles iii, buckingham palace, meghan markle

Prince Harry to Attend Coronation of King Charles III Without Wife - Buckingham Palace

21:41 GMT 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without his wife and children, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the statement, distributed among UK media, reads.
The statement ends months of speculation about whether Prince Harry would show up for the ceremony, taking into account his turbulent relationship with the royal family. In his memoir "Spare," published in January 2023, he revealed many intimate details, some of which painted his family in an unflattering light.
In March 2021, Harry and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
World
Scone Cold Rejection: Scots Are Against Sending Stone to Charles III's Coronation
5 March, 08:52 GMT
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала