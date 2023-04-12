International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Speech on Int'l Day of Human Space Flight
Putin Delivers Speech on Int'l Day of Human Space Flight
Putin Delivers Speech on Int'l Day of Human Space Flight
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on Cosmonautics Day celebrated on April 12.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the International Day of Human Space Flight, celebrated on April 12.On this day in 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space, orbiting the Earth on board the Vostok 1 spacecraft. Gagarin's historic flight lasted 108 minutes, circling the Earth once before returning to the ground.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Delivers Speech on Int'l Day of Human Space Flight

14:51 GMT 12.04.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks by video conference to officials from Crimea, March 17, 2023.
The International Day of Human Space Flight is observed annually on April 12 to commemorate the first human spaceflight carried out by Yuri Gagarin in 1961.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the International Day of Human Space Flight, celebrated on April 12.
On this day in 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space, orbiting the Earth on board the Vostok 1 spacecraft. Gagarin's historic flight lasted 108 minutes, circling the Earth once before returning to the ground.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
