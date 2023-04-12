https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/putin-russia-needs-to-increase-production-of-satellites-1109393581.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has its own unique solutions for defending itself and space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Our country has its own unique solutions to solve defense problems, to explore space," Putin said at an event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day.The president highlighted that Russia’s rocket and space industry is building up its potential."I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents."At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
14:26 GMT 12.04.2023 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 12.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has its own unique solutions for defending itself and space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Our country has its own unique solutions to solve defense problems, to explore space," Putin said at an event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day.
The president highlighted that Russia’s rocket and space industry is building up its potential.
"I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents."
At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."