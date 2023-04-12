International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Speech on Int'l Day of Human Space Flight
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/putin-russia-needs-to-increase-production-of-satellites-1109393581.html
Putin: Russia Needs to Increase Production of Satellites
Putin: Russia Needs to Increase Production of Satellites
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has its own unique solutions for defending itself and space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. 12.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-12T14:26+0000
2023-04-12T14:55+0000
russia
vladimir putin
new satellites
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394808_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_510563dc563ab453315a4189c14ed424.jpg
"Our country has its own unique solutions to solve defense problems, to explore space," Putin said at an event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day.The president highlighted that Russia’s rocket and space industry is building up its potential."I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents."At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394808_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_897e3cb6cd430adf2989720bad5d1c86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, satellites, russia needs more satellites
russia, vladimir putin, satellites, russia needs more satellites

Putin: Russia Needs to Increase Production of Satellites

14:26 GMT 12.04.2023 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 12.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a concert marking the Cosmonautics Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a concert marking the Cosmonautics Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has its own unique solutions for defending itself and space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Our country has its own unique solutions to solve defense problems, to explore space," Putin said at an event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day.
The president highlighted that Russia’s rocket and space industry is building up its potential.
"I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents."
At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала