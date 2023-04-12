https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/qatar-bahrain-announce-restoration-of-diplomatic-relations---state-media-1109452753.html
Qatar, Bahrain Announce Restoration of Diplomatic Relations - State Media
Qatar, Bahrain Announce Restoration of Diplomatic Relations - State Media
Qatar and Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were severed in 2017, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held the second meeting at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to the report, during the meeting, the sides decided to resume diplomatic relations in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961. The sides said the decision comes from the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and enhance integration within the Gulf Cooperation Council. In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held the second meeting at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to the report, during the meeting, the sides decided to resume diplomatic relations in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.
The sides said the decision comes from the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and enhance integration within the Gulf Cooperation Council.
In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.