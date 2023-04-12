https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/report-chinese-spies-slipping-into-uk-using-citizenship-of-third-countries-1109371412.html

Report: Chinese Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship of Third Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - MI5, the Security Service of the United Kingdom, has reportedly warned cabinet ministers that Chinese spies are slipping into the country by... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International

Citing senior government sources, The Times has reported that MI5 has provided evidence showing nationals of hostile countries, including China, have entered the UK after obtaining citizenship in countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the UK without visas. MI5 reportedly fears that agents working for the Chinese government could be among those people.According to the UK outlet, the issue has prompted the UK Home Office to prepare new visa restrictions against several countries through which Chinese spies are entering the territory of the UK. However, the UK Foreign Office has allegedly blocked the measure, resulting in some government ministers nicknaming UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as "Mr Softy," the report said. MI5 has reportedly suggested that agents of Russia's special services could resort to the same measures to enter the territory of the UK.

