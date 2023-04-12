International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/report-chinese-spies-slipping-into-uk-using-citizenship-of-third-countries-1109371412.html
Report: Chinese Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship of Third Countries
Report: Chinese Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship of Third Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - MI5, the Security Service of the United Kingdom, has reportedly warned cabinet ministers that Chinese spies are slipping into the country by... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-12T02:58+0000
2023-04-12T02:56+0000
world
uk
europe
china
spies
foreign spies
allegations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:13:2428:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_0105edde3a5842182bdfb11be7718af9.jpg
Citing senior government sources, The Times has reported that MI5 has provided evidence showing nationals of hostile countries, including China, have entered the UK after obtaining citizenship in countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the UK without visas. MI5 reportedly fears that agents working for the Chinese government could be among those people.According to the UK outlet, the issue has prompted the UK Home Office to prepare new visa restrictions against several countries through which Chinese spies are entering the territory of the UK. However, the UK Foreign Office has allegedly blocked the measure, resulting in some government ministers nicknaming UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as "Mr Softy," the report said. MI5 has reportedly suggested that agents of Russia's special services could resort to the same measures to enter the territory of the UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210917/uk-military-actively-recruiting-new-spies-for-deployment-in-asian-region-amid-aukus-caused-waves-1089154140.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_288:0:2141:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_73353b1d7848cd5cb8b44ee9de0f7037.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, europe, china, spies, foreign spies, allegations
uk, europe, china, spies, foreign spies, allegations

Report: Chinese Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship of Third Countries

02:58 GMT 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham / a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - MI5, the Security Service of the United Kingdom, has reportedly warned cabinet ministers that Chinese spies are slipping into the country by obtaining citizenship in third countries and using their visa-free access to the UK.
Citing senior government sources, The Times has reported that MI5 has provided evidence showing nationals of hostile countries, including China, have entered the UK after obtaining citizenship in countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the UK without visas. MI5 reportedly fears that agents working for the Chinese government could be among those people.
According to the UK outlet, the issue has prompted the UK Home Office to prepare new visa restrictions against several countries through which Chinese spies are entering the territory of the UK.
Military personnel and military dogs arrive at RAF Brize Norton base after being evacuated from Afghanistan, in Oxfordshire, Britain August 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Asia
UK Military 'Actively Recruiting' New Spies for Deployment in Asian Region Amid AUKUS-Caused Waves
17 September 2021, 11:32 GMT
However, the UK Foreign Office has allegedly blocked the measure, resulting in some government ministers nicknaming UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as "Mr Softy," the report said.
MI5 has reportedly suggested that agents of Russia's special services could resort to the same measures to enter the territory of the UK.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала