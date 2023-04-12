https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/report-us-may-alter-internet-monitoring-effort-after-pentagon-leaks-went-unseen-for-weeks-1109451890.html
Report: US May Alter Internet Monitoring Effort After Pentagon Leaks Went Unseen for Weeks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may reportedly alter its intelligence agencies’ internet monitoring efforts after they failed for weeks to detect dozens of seemingly classified documents leaked online.
US intelligence agencies are looking at broadening a set of online sites that authorities track, US media reported, citing a senior administration official and a congressional official briefed on the matter.
The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by US officials, first appeared on Discord, a platform popular with gamers.
The intelligence community allegedly is seeking a way to search platforms like Discord for relevant materials to avoid future leaks.
More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.
The US Defense Department and Justice Department’s investigations into the leak could take months to finish, US media reported earlier this week. The Defense Department probe is focused on assessing whether any sources or methods were compromised by the leak, while the Justice Department is focused on finding its source.