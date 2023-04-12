https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/serbian-defense-minister-denies-reports-on-countrys-arms-supply-to-ukraine-1109376226.html
Serbian Defense Minister Denies Reports on Country's Arms Supply to Ukraine
Serbian Defense Minister Denies Reports on Country's Arms Supply to Ukraine
Media reports that Serbia is supplying weapons to Ukraine are not true, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-04-12T07:24+0000
2023-04-12T07:24+0000
2023-04-12T07:24+0000
world
serbia
ukraine
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107990261_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_64dbc5f8cc09994ea9d8613369b2f695.jpg
"Another lie has been published that Serbia is selling weapons to Ukraine. The goal is obvious to someone — to destabilize our country and involve it in a conflict, in which we do not want to participate," Vucevic said exclusively to Sputnik Serbia.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the leaked Pentagon documents, that the Serbian authorities had already sent weapons to Ukraine and were ready to transfer more. More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230228/western-officials-admitted-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-says-serbian-president-1107884618.html
serbia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107990261_204:0:2933:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_92a51f80ee294e1ab50bcc27f9bb31ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arms supply to ukraine, serbian defense minister milos vucevic
arms supply to ukraine, serbian defense minister milos vucevic
Serbian Defense Minister Denies Reports on Country's Arms Supply to Ukraine
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Media reports that Serbia is supplying weapons to Ukraine are not true, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Another lie has been published that Serbia is selling weapons to Ukraine. The goal is obvious to someone — to destabilize our country and involve it in a conflict, in which we do not want to participate," Vucevic said exclusively to Sputnik Serbia.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the leaked Pentagon documents, that the Serbian authorities had already sent weapons to Ukraine
and were ready to transfer more.
More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.