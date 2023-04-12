https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/south-korea-to-supply-us-with-500000-artillery-shells-on-loan-reports-say-1109373565.html

South Korea to Supply US With 500,000 Artillery Shells 'On Loan', Reports Say

South Korea to Supply US With 500,000 Artillery Shells 'On Loan', Reports Say

South Korean government have reached an agreement with the United States to supply 500,000 155 mm artillery shells with the condition that they would be returned, according to media reports, citing sources.

2023-04-12T07:18+0000

2023-04-12T07:18+0000

2023-04-12T07:18+0000

military

south korea

us

artillery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083538130_270:0:3911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4343754d2babfccbae060d74a03d728.jpg

The South Korean government has reached an agreement with the United States to supply 500,000 155mm artillery shells on condition that they would be returned, media reported, citing sources.The contract was reportedly signed last month and the supply will be five times the number of shells sold last year.The shells will not be sold this time, but will be lent. After last year's agreements to supply 100,000 shells, Washington again asked Seoul in February to sell another 100,000 rounds of ammunition, but the sides agreed to provide 500,000 units "on loan".Seoul believes that with this form of contract, ownership of the shells remains with the South Korean side and they will have to be returned later, according to media reports. Moreover, in such a case, it is less likely that the US would send the shells to Ukraine without the consent of South Korea. However, even in this case, it can be assumed that Seoul "indirectly supplies lethal weapons to Kiev", the media said.The US State Department has not commented on the report so far.The report came after leaked highly classified US military documents showed how South Korea was struggling to balance pressure from its Western allies to help Ukraine get military aid with its own policy of staying out of the conflict. Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/use-of-depleted-uranium-in-ukraine-could-spark-global-health-crisis-heres-why-1108844529.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korean government, artillery shells, 155 mm artillery