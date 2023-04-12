https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/swiss-parliament-rejects-credit-guarantees-worth-120bln-for-takeover-of-credit-suisse-1109448790.html
Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit Suisse
Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit Suisse
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swiss parliament on Wednesday once again rejected the government's proposal to provide 109 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion) in credit... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-12T18:41+0000
2023-04-12T18:41+0000
2023-04-12T18:41+0000
economy
switzerland
credit suisse group ag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108465482_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_748900ca0b5d7aa743987dd110d4d715.jpg
In March, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it could grant UBS a liquidity assistance loan with privileged creditor status in bankruptcy for a total of up to 100 billion Swiss francs after the takeover. The National Council, the Swiss lower house, turned down the proposal on credit guarantees and risk minimization concerning large banks for the country's economy by a 103-to-71 vote with eight abstentions, despite the earlier approval by the parliament's upper house, the Council of States. On Tuesday, the lower house rejected the initial credit guarantee proposal following a five-hour debate on the issue. At the same time, the vote was rather symbolic as it will not affect Credit Suisse's acquisition by UBS since the deal itself and necessary loans were approved by the government under the emergency law. In mid-March, Credit Suisse’s share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss bank soon announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/swiss-banking-giant-ubs-agrees-to-buy-credit-suisse-for-1-bln-after-behemoth-bank-goes-bust-1108571941.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108465482_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bed16b1d304f0cefadcc452d4c68aca3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
switzerland, credit suisse group ag
switzerland, credit suisse group ag
Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit Suisse
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swiss parliament on Wednesday once again rejected the government's proposal to provide 109 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion) in credit guarantees for the acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS, the country's largest bank, though the vote will not have a significant impact on the takeover.
In March, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS
, adding that it could grant UBS a liquidity assistance loan with privileged creditor status in bankruptcy for a total of up to 100 billion Swiss francs after the takeover.
The National Council, the Swiss lower house, turned down the proposal
on credit guarantees and risk minimization concerning large banks for the country's economy by a 103-to-71 vote with eight abstentions, despite the earlier approval by the parliament's upper house, the Council of States.
On Tuesday, the lower house rejected the initial credit guarantee proposal following a five-hour debate on the issue.
At the same time, the vote was rather symbolic as it will not affect Credit Suisse's acquisition by UBS since the deal itself and necessary loans were approved by the government under the emergency law.
In mid-March, Credit Suisse’s share price plunged
nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss bank soon announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets.