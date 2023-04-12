https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-federal-reserve-sees-mild-recession-in-later-2023-recovery-in-2-years-1109448647.html
US Federal Reserve Sees ‘Mild Recession’ in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years
US Federal Reserve Sees ‘Mild Recession’ in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-12T18:34+0000
2023-04-12T18:34+0000
2023-04-12T18:34+0000
economy
us
us economy
recession
us federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102715/63/1027156337_0:236:4500:2767_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2a9694872a1f7b45eb25c4701a2638.jpg
"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," the minutes from the March 22 meeting said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102715/63/1027156337_249:0:4252:3002_1920x0_80_0_0_69fadbbebb94ab9a1fbdd84ec8c1bced.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us economy, recession, us federal reserve
us, us economy, recession, us federal reserve
US Federal Reserve Sees ‘Mild Recession’ in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank’s policy meeting from March showed.
"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," the minutes from the March 22 meeting said.