US Federal Reserve Sees ‘Mild Recession’ in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could... 12.04.2023

"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," the minutes from the March 22 meeting said.

