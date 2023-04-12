International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-philippines-agree-to-modernize-bilateral-alliance-1109396481.html
US, Philippines Agree to Modernize Bilateral Alliance
US, Philippines Agree to Modernize Bilateral Alliance
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to modernize the alliance between the two countries by intensifying high-level joint exercises and other related activity, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo said.
2023-04-12T15:30+0000
2023-04-12T15:30+0000
military
us
philippines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107465_0:120:3072:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_21f3bc8f53f337ec36181a0e9497c5e3.jpg
On Tuesday, Manalo and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr. met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and State Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington at the so-called 2+2 ministerial meeting. The partnership between the US and the Philippines serves as "an instrument of peace" in the Indo-Pacific region and brings about economic benefits to the two states, according to the Philippine official. Earlier in the week, the countries launched the largest-ever annual joint military drills called Balikatan, taking place in the Philippines, with around 12,200 US soldiers and 5,400 servicemen of the Philippine armed forces participating. In February, Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the US, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China. Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties in 2014 , the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the document provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/us-pulls-philippines-into-natos-geopolitical-confrontation-versus-china-1109119777.html
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107465_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c539ae9e9d9e57fe6b15a1261368bf3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-philippines military cooperation, us-philippines military exercises, philippine secretary of foreign affairs enrique manalo
us-philippines military cooperation, us-philippines military exercises, philippine secretary of foreign affairs enrique manalo

US, Philippines Agree to Modernize Bilateral Alliance

15:30 GMT 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaАмериканские солдаты осматривают артиллерийскую ракетную систему M142 HIMARS во время совместных военных учениях США и Филиппин в Салакнибе в форте Магсайсай на севере Филиппин
Американские солдаты осматривают артиллерийскую ракетную систему M142 HIMARS во время совместных военных учениях США и Филиппин в Салакнибе в форте Магсайсай на севере Филиппин - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the Philippines have agreed to modernize the alliance between the two countries by intensifying high-level joint exercises and other related activity, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo said.
On Tuesday, Manalo and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr. met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and State Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington at the so-called 2+2 ministerial meeting.
"At today's meeting we have redoubled our commitment to modernizing the Philippine-US alliance, recognizing that our partnership will need to play a stronger role in preserving an international law-based international order," Manalo said at a press conference following the meeting, adding that the modernization would imply intensified joint exercises between the countries, among other things.
The partnership between the US and the Philippines serves as "an instrument of peace" in the Indo-Pacific region and brings about economic benefits to the two states, according to the Philippine official.
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), with both Philippine and U.S. Marines on board, prepares to storm the beach during an amphibious landing exercise at the two-week joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed Balikatan 34-2018 Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales province which is facing the South China Sea in northwestern Philippines. About 8,000 U.S. and Philippine troops are taking part in the annual exercise, the largest since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
World
US Pulls Philippines Into NATO's Geopolitical Confrontation Versus China
5 April, 04:15 GMT
Earlier in the week, the countries launched the largest-ever annual joint military drills called Balikatan, taking place in the Philippines, with around 12,200 US soldiers and 5,400 servicemen of the Philippine armed forces participating.
In February, Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the US, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China. Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties in 2014 , the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the document provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала