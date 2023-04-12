https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-president-biden-visits-republic-of-ireland-1109374424.html

US President Biden Visits Republic of Ireland

US President Biden Visits Republic of Ireland

Sputnik goes live as US President Joe Biden starts his visit to the Republic of, following his trip to Northern Ireland on April 11-12.

Sputnik comes live as US President Joe Biden starts his visit to the Republic of Ireland after his trip to Northern Ireland on 11 April.US President Joe Biden will participate in high-level meetings in Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss regional and global security with his Irish counterparts, and will mark the 25th anniversary of a historic peace agreement that has been beset by a spike in violence and political tension.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

