US President Biden Visits Republic of Ireland
US President Biden Visits Republic of Ireland
Sputnik goes live as US President Joe Biden starts his visit to the Republic of, following his trip to Northern Ireland on April 11-12.
Sputnik comes live as US President Joe Biden starts his visit to the Republic of Ireland after his trip to Northern Ireland on 11 April.US President Joe Biden will participate in high-level meetings in Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss regional and global security with his Irish counterparts, and will mark the 25th anniversary of a historic peace agreement that has been beset by a spike in violence and political tension.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
US President Joe Biden's plane landed at Belfast airport on Tuesday evening. Biden, who has always been proud of his Irish roots, is visiting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - also known as the Belfast Agreement - which was meant to end decades of violence and bring peace and stability to Northern Ireland.
Sputnik comes live as US President Joe Biden starts his visit to the Republic of Ireland after his trip to Northern Ireland on 11 April.
US President Joe Biden will participate in high-level meetings in Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss regional and global security with his Irish counterparts, and will mark the 25th anniversary of a historic peace agreement that has been beset by a spike in violence and political tension.
