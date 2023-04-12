https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/video-russian-kornet-atgm-destroys-convoy-of-ukrainian-tanks-1109381333.html

Video: Russian Kornet ATGM Destroys Convoy of Ukrainian Tanks

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system with a thermobaric ammunition and other anti-tank weapons destroying Ukrainian tanks

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system with thermobaric ammunition and other anti-tank weapons destroying Ukrainian tanks attempting to counterattack Russian positions in the direction of Ugledar in the People's Republic of Donetsk.The operation was observed by a UAV.Known as AT-14 Spriggan by NATO, the Kornet is designed to destroy tanks and other armored targets, including those equipped with modern explosive reactive armor.

