Video: Russian Kornet ATGM Destroys Convoy of Ukrainian Tanks
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system with a thermobaric ammunition and other anti-tank weapons destroying Ukrainian tanks
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system with thermobaric ammunition and other anti-tank weapons destroying Ukrainian tanks attempting to counterattack Russian positions in the direction of Ugledar in the People's Republic of Donetsk.The operation was observed by a UAV.Known as AT-14 Spriggan by NATO, the Kornet is designed to destroy tanks and other armored targets, including those equipped with modern explosive reactive armor.
Video: Russian Kornet ATGM Destroys Convoy of Ukrainian Tanks
The Kornet is a Russian man-portable anti-tank guided missile developed by the Shipunov Tula Instrument Design Bureau.
