International
WATCH LIVE: US President Biden Continues Visit to Republic of Ireland
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/biden-reportedly-mobilizing-social-media-influencers-for-2024-election-1109449694.html
Biden Reportedly Mobilizing Social Media Influencers for 2024 Election
Biden Reportedly Mobilizing Social Media Influencers for 2024 Election
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Biden’s mobilizing social media influencers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
2023-04-13T04:05+0000
2023-04-13T09:56+0000
fault lines
radio
joe biden
ukraine
hunter biden
uae
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109449537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d3b21331c209a28a8208f1783a2071ad.png
Biden reportedly mobilizing social media influencers for 2024 election
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Biden’s mobilizing social media influencers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Mark Frost - Economist &amp; ProfessorJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer &amp; Co-Host of 'Political Misfits' on Radio SputnikScottie Nell Hughes - Political analyst &amp; Host of 360 ViewIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the ongoing money supply crisis that is looming in the United States, along with the current state of the US economy.In the second hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to discuss the alleged NATO war plan leak that claims the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are working behind the US' back to help Russia in Ukraine.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2024 election and how the US President Joe Biden is reportedly mobilizing an army of social media influencers to help him; they would later discuss Don Lemon's recent hot mic comments about Jon Stewart.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109449537_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6cc0c712f4dd5d24a7cdd4ed60a773.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, us economy crisis, us money supply crisis, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, who supports russia in the middle east, us allies in the middle east, who runs for president in 2024, biden president campaign
fault lines, us economy crisis, us money supply crisis, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, who supports russia in the middle east, us allies in the middle east, who runs for president in 2024, biden president campaign

Biden Reportedly Mobilizing Social Media Influencers for 2024 Election

04:05 GMT 13.04.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 13.04.2023)
Fault Lines
Biden reportedly mobilizing social media influencers for 2024 election
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Biden’s mobilizing social media influencers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Political Misfits' on Radio Sputnik
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political analyst & Host of 360 View
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the ongoing money supply crisis that is looming in the United States, along with the current state of the US economy.
In the second hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to discuss the alleged NATO war plan leak that claims the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are working behind the US' back to help Russia in Ukraine.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2024 election and how the US President Joe Biden is reportedly mobilizing an army of social media influencers to help him; they would later discuss Don Lemon's recent hot mic comments about Jon Stewart.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала