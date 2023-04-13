https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/biden-reportedly-mobilizing-social-media-influencers-for-2024-election-1109449694.html
Biden Reportedly Mobilizing Social Media Influencers for 2024 Election
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Biden’s mobilizing social media influencers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Political Misfits' on Radio Sputnik
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political analyst & Host of 360 View
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the ongoing money supply crisis that is looming in the United States, along with the current state of the US economy.
In the second hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to discuss the alleged NATO war plan leak that claims the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are working behind the US' back to help Russia in Ukraine.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2024 election and how the US President Joe Biden is reportedly mobilizing an army of social media influencers to help him; they would later discuss Don Lemon's recent hot mic comments about Jon Stewart.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Reportedly Mobilizing Social Media Influencers for 2024 Election
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Biden’s mobilizing social media influencers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Political Misfits' on Radio Sputnik
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political analyst & Host of 360 View
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the ongoing money supply crisis that is looming in the United States, along with the current state of the US economy.
In the second hour, John Kiriakou joined the show to discuss the alleged NATO war plan leak that claims the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are working behind the US' back to help Russia in Ukraine.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2024 election and how the US President Joe Biden is reportedly mobilizing an army of social media influencers to help him; they would later discuss Don Lemon's recent hot mic comments about Jon Stewart.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.