https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/danish-bankruptcies-soar-to-highs-not-seen-since-last-financial-crisis-1109457918.html

Danish Bankruptcies Soar To Highs Not Seen Since Last Financial Crisis

Danish Bankruptcies Soar To Highs Not Seen Since Last Financial Crisis

The wave of Danish bankruptcies has been attributed to late effects of COVID lockdowns, as well as interest rate increases and ailing private consumption.

2023-04-13T06:35+0000

2023-04-13T06:35+0000

2023-04-13T06:35+0000

economy

denmark

scandinavia

news

economy

financial crisis

2008 financial crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083298085_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dde4d9ff55882da95abbd1f1472a6e7c.jpg

The number of bankruptcies in Denmark has reached a record high unseen since the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.During the first three months of 2023, 837 companies filed for bankruptcy in the Nordic country, marking a 40-percent increase on the previous year, Statistics Denmark said.The bankruptcies in March alone cost the nation 2,222 full-time positions – 50 percent more than in February.The Danish Chamber of Commerce noted that transport businesses, restaurants and construction firms have been particularly hard hit. A large share of restaurants threw in the towel because of lockdowns and COVID closures when customers could not sit inside and businesses had to rely on catering and deliveries, it said.Local experts offered two major explanations for the wave of companies going out of business.The Chamber of Commerce warned it expected the number of bankruptcies to increase further in the coming months, seeing no reason for a letup or improvement.A similar take was shared by Palle Sorensen of Nykredit, who warned of "challenges lurking below the surface" and cited interest rate increases and ailing private consumption as reasons to be worried.A recent report by Denmark's National Bank envisaged a slowdown for the Danish economy, also citing interest rate increases having an impact on consumption. The tighter monetary policy is already damping activity in Denmark and is expected to quell both growth and inflation over the year ahead, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230301/danes-lose-public-holiday-for-first-time-in-250-years-over-military-spending-1107890241.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

danish economy, denmark economy, financial crisis, interest rate increases, ailing private consumption, economic slowdown