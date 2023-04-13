International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/elon-musk-calls-for-defunding-npr-after-it-quits-twitter-1109458291.html
Elon Musk Calls For Defunding NPR After It Quits Twitter
Elon Musk Calls For Defunding NPR After It Quits Twitter
After National Public Radio said it would no longer post new content to its 52 official accounts, Elon Musk retaliated.
2023-04-13T13:00+0000
2023-04-13T13:00+0000
world
npr
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107045576_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f145799af37820e12815294267da1d6.jpg
After National Public Radio said it would no longer post new content to its 52 official Twitter accounts, Elon Musk proposed defunding the news organization.The US state-sponsored media network National Public Radio announced on Wednesday that it is ceasing its activity on the social media platform Twitter after the site labeled NPR as “US state-affiliated media” and more recently “government-funded media.”The prior label had typically been applied to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were accused of lacking editorial independence.NPR was founded following the passage of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which issued the congressional corporate charter for NPR’s parent organization, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).Twitter also flagged the accounts of the BBC as "state-funded media."In 2020, Twitter's administration reported that it had begun tagging media pages that it believed were under the control of authorities, as well as the accounts of authorities of permanent members of the UN Security Council, key government officials, including foreign ministers, ambassadors, official representatives, and major diplomatic leaders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/twitter-dubs-bbc-as-government-funded-media-as-broadcaster--1109297537.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107045576_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc548622c65b3ab569ea33efcbb335ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national public radio, elon musk, quits twitter
national public radio, elon musk, quits twitter

Elon Musk Calls For Defunding NPR After It Quits Twitter

13:00 GMT 13.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr KryazhevTwitter icon on tablet screen.
Twitter icon on tablet screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The US state-sponsored media network National Public Radio (NPR) announced on Wednesday that it is ceasing its activity on the social media platform Twitter after the site labeled it a government-funded organization.
After National Public Radio said it would no longer post new content to its 52 official Twitter accounts, Elon Musk proposed defunding the news organization.
“Defund NPR,” Musk wrote on Twitter.
The US state-sponsored media network National Public Radio announced on Wednesday that it is ceasing its activity on the social media platform Twitter after the site labeled NPR as “US state-affiliated media” and more recently “government-funded media.”
The prior label had typically been applied to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were accused of lacking editorial independence.
Twitter icon on tablet screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
World
Twitter Dubs BBC as Government-Funded Media
9 April, 14:43 GMT
NPR was founded following the passage of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which issued the congressional corporate charter for NPR’s parent organization, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Twitter also flagged the accounts of the BBC as "state-funded media."
In 2020, Twitter's administration reported that it had begun tagging media pages that it believed were under the control of authorities, as well as the accounts of authorities of permanent members of the UN Security Council, key government officials, including foreign ministers, ambassadors, official representatives, and major diplomatic leaders.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала