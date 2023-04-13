https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/eu-council-approves-over-1bln-for-emergency-ammunition-supplies-to-ukraine-1109479574.html

EU Council Approves Over $1Bln for Emergency Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine

"The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth €1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the reprioritisation of existing orders during the period 9 February to 31 May 2023," the EU council said in a statement.Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia last February. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, by 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

