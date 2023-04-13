Feinstein Asks to Temporarily Step Down After House Dems Accuses Her of ‘Dereliction of Duty’

International
Citing her poor health, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has requested that her position on the Judiciary Committee be temporarily replaced, immediately after several of her Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives publicly urged her to step down before her term ends.
Citing her poor health, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has requested that her position on the Judiciary Committee be temporarily replaced, immediately after several of her Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives publicly urged her to step down before her term ends.Feinstein has been missing in action since she was diagnosed with shingles in late February. With both her and Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) both too ill to do the job, Democrats’ slim 51-49 majority in the Senate has been reduced to an even 49-49.Making matters worse for the party, Feinstein’s position on the Senate Judiciary Committee has left the panel unable to get its nominees to the floor of the chamber for a vote.A statement bearing Feinstein’s name, which was published Wednesday evening, said that when she “was first diagnosed with shingles,” she “expected to return by the end of the March work period.”“Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” the statement continued.Feinstein said she plans to “return as soon as possible” to the Senate “once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel,” but in the meantime “I’ve asked [Majority Leader Chuck Schumer] to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”The statement came just hours after Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota publicly demanded Feinstein’s resignation from the Senate, citing her inability to fulfill her duties.“While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” said Khanna, who noted that “not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”Representative Phillips responded to Khanna’s message in agreement.While insisting that “Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable,” the Congressman concluded that he now believes it’s a “dereliction of duty” for her to remain in the Senate – and “a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” as well.
Alongside the bed-ridden Senator John Fetterman, Dianne Feinstein's ongoing absence from the chamber to which she was elected has seriously stalled Democrats' legislative efforts, critics say.
Feinstein has been missing in action since she was diagnosed with shingles in late February. With both her and Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) both too ill to do the job, Democrats' slim 51-49 majority in the Senate has been reduced to an even 49-49.
Making matters worse for the party, Feinstein's position on the Senate Judiciary Committee has left the panel unable to get its nominees to the floor of the chamber for a vote.
A statement bearing Feinstein's name, which was published Wednesday evening, said that when she "was first diagnosed with shingles," she "expected to return by the end of the March work period."
"Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis," the statement continued.
“Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” the statement continued.
The statement came just hours after Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota publicly demanded Feinstein's resignation from the Senate, citing her inability to fulfill her duties.
"It's time for [Senator Feinstein] to resign," Khanna wrote, in a Twitter post which called "to put the country ahead of personal loyalty."
“It’s time for [Senator Feinstein] to resign,” Khanna wrote, in a Twitter post which called “to put the country ahead of personal loyalty.”
Representative Phillips responded to Khanna's message in agreement.
Representative Phillips responded to Khanna’s message in agreement.
While insisting that “Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable,” the Congressman concluded that he now believes it’s a “dereliction of duty” for her to remain in the Senate – and “a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” as well.
