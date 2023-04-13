https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/fsb-terrorist-attack-that-killed-tatarsky-organized-by-ukraines-special-services-and-their-agents-1109459193.html

FSB: Terrorist Attack That Killed Tatarsky Organized by Ukraine's Special Services and Their Agents

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg cafe was organized by special services of Ukraine and their agents.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg cafe was organized by special services of Ukraine and their agents.Daria Trepova carried out the terrorist attack in St Petersburg that killed military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, after calls from the leadership of the Anti-Corruption Foundation* (FBK) for subversion, Russia's Federal Security Service said on Thursday.The FSB has named the second direct participant in the preparation of the attack as a member of a Ukrainian subversive and terrorist group, Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, who handed Trepova the explosive device via express delivery.On April 2, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 33 people had been injured. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled that Daria Trepova, who has been charged with planning the terrorist attack, should be arrested for two months. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation planned the attack.*an organization recognized as a foreign agent and banned in Russia

