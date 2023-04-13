https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/good-friday-agreement-npr-quits-twitter-march-inflation-numbers-1109450677.html

Good Friday Agreement, NPR Quits Twitter, March Inflation Numbers

Good Friday Agreement, NPR Quits Twitter, March Inflation Numbers

An Indiana recycling plant fire generates a toxic plume of smoke, and inflation rises or falls depending on your assessment.

2023-04-13T04:02+0000

2023-04-13T04:02+0000

2023-04-13T10:35+0000

political misfits

radio

2024 us presidential elections

donald trump

technology

twitter

classified documents

central africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109450520_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdebf85b1de8b20f3bd0c9b349f975e3.png

Good Friday Agreement, NPR Quits Twitter, March Inflation Numbers An Indiana recycling plant fire generates a toxic plume of smoke, and inflation rises or falls depending on your assessment.

Republican strategist, grassroots activist, and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss South Carolina Congressman Tim Scott’s announcement of a campaign exploratory committee, the Tennessee governor's executive order to strengthen background checks, Donald Trump's position in primary polling amid indictment, RFK Jr.’s announcement to challenge Biden, rising pressure for Dianne Feinstein to resign, and New Yok DA Alvin Bragg filing a lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.Technologist and cohost of CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how lie detection technology involving tracking eye movement presents concerning applications in the fields of human resources and law enforcement, the installation of robot dogs in New York City subway stations, and a new Israeli spyware that has targeted politicians and journalists.Cohost of CovertAction Magazine podcast and managing editor of Breakthrough News’ Disruptors program Rachel Hu discusses NPR quitting Twitter after being tagged as government-funded media, Elon Musk regretting his purchase of Twitter, the leadership of the Congressional Intelligence Committees getting access to classified documents possessed by a current and former high officials, the White House asking major news outlets to stop covering recently leaked Pentagon documents, weak media literacy in the United States compared to other states, a Congressional letter calling for the release of Julian Assange, and a report on the changing policy of covering anti-war demonstrations in the United States.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the Ethiopian government’s attempt to disarm regional ethnically based militias, an update on the peace treaty between the TPLF and Ethiopia, the increase in terrorism in Niger after two decades of US counterterrorism assistance, and how African countries should be allowed to solve the issue of terrorism on their own terms.The Misfits also discuss new regulations that will force more sales of electric vehicles, a heroic intervention in an attempted suicide, a lawsuit over fishing mismanagement, and trouble for the FTC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, who runs for president in 2024, biden president campaign, who runs for presidency in 2024, kennedy jr runs for president, jfk president campaign, why is npr not on twitter,