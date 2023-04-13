https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/italian-justice-minister-to-probe-judges-over-escape-of-russias-artem-uss---reports-1109495204.html
Italian Justice Minister to Probe Judges Over Escape of Russia's Artem Uss - Reports
Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has reportedly opened a probe into Milan magistrates in relation to the escape of Russian businessman Artem Uss from house arrest.
Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, was arrested in Italy for alleged money-laundering and sanctions evasion at the US' request. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved his extradition to the US, shortly after which he escaped house arrest and fled to Russia. Nordio specifically instructed the relevant bodies to look into the court's decision to replace the businessman's prison detention with house arrest with an electronic bracelet, the newspaper said. The escape was also on the agenda of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) earlier in the day, Italian media reported. The prosecutors have so far reportedly identified up to five people from a group that helped Uss disappear from a rented apartment in Basiglio, on the outskirts of Milan, on March 22. The group allegedly escorted Uss from Italy to Slovenia using several cars and forged documents. He then fled to Serbia, from where he is said to have taken a flight to Russia. Last week, Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia and that he was forced to flee from Italy due to a lack of trust in the Italian justice system.
Italian Justice Minister to Probe Judges Over Escape of Russia's Artem Uss - Reports
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has reportedly opened a probe into Milan magistrates in relation to the escape of Russian businessman Artem Uss from house arrest.
Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, was arrested in Italy for alleged money-laundering and sanctions evasion at the US' request. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved his extradition to the US, shortly after which he escaped house arrest and fled to Russia.
Nordio specifically instructed the relevant bodies to look into the court's decision to replace the businessman's prison detention with house arrest with an electronic bracelet, the newspaper said.
The escape was also on the agenda of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) earlier in the day, Italian media reported.
26 November 2022, 00:53 GMT
The prosecutors have so far reportedly identified up to five people from a group that helped Uss disappear from a rented apartment in Basiglio, on the outskirts of Milan, on March 22. The group allegedly escorted Uss from Italy to Slovenia using several cars and forged documents. He then fled to Serbia, from where he is said to have taken a flight to Russia.
Last week, Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia and that he was forced to flee from Italy due to a lack of trust in the Italian justice system.