https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/leaked-pentagon-docs-paint-sobering-view-of-us-role-shn-ukraine-1109451587.html

Leaked Pentagon Docs Paint Sobering View of US Role in Ukraine

Leaked Pentagon Docs Paint Sobering View of US Role in Ukraine

Leaked Docs Paint Bleak Ukraine Picture, US Launches Military Exercises In The Philippines, The Struggle For Justice for Anthony Alvarez

2023-04-13T04:06+0000

2023-04-13T04:06+0000

2023-04-13T11:07+0000

by any means necessary

byanymeansnecessary

radio

ukraine

philippines

chicago

abortion

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109451428_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59d43763dd108d0f9ccc58519f1ce57a.png

Leaked Pentagon Docs Paint Sobering View of US Role In Ukraine Leaked Docs Paint Bleak Ukraine Picture, US Launches Military Exercises In The Philippines, The Struggle For Justice for Anthony Alvarez

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss leaked Pentagon documents reportedly painting a bleak picture about the conflict in Ukraine, how these leaks allow a fuller picture of the western intervention in the conflict and how the US and NATO are prolonging and escalating it, why the US corporate media is attempting to discredit these leaks as disinformation, and how details about US spying on its allies reveals the loosening grip of the US stranglehold on its world order.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Bayan USA to discuss the Balikatan military exercises between the US and the Philippines and their purpose in the US war drive against China, how the legacies of US colonialism in the Philippines continue today as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushes for more military cooperation with the US, and why US interests in the Philippines and in the region are not the interests of the people who live there.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Santoyo, Chicago-based activist to discuss the ongoing struggle for justice in the police killing of Anthony Alvarez in Chicago, efforts to pressure the city to fire Chicago police officer Evan Solano, who is accused of killing Alvarez, after he received a suspension of 20 days for the killing, and how the election of mayor-elect Brandon Johnson may affect the struggle for justice for Anthony Alvarez and all victims of police terror in Chicago.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss a ruling by a Texas judge revoking FDA approval of Mifepristone for use in medication abortion and why the Democrats have failed to respond to that ruling, a Congressional letter demanding that the US Department of Justice drop charges against Julian Assange and the anniversary of his incarceration in Belmarsh prison, and NPR quitting Twitter over its labeling as government funded media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

chicago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, us drills with philippines, us drills in south china sea, why is npr not on twitter, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, us spying on eu,