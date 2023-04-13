https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/mass-rally-against-pension-reform-in-paris-1109460349.html

Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris

Sputnik is live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reforms.

Sputnik is live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform.A total of 270 protests are expected to take place across France on Thursday, including blockades of industrial enterprises and highways, intelligence data has showed.On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to be passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

