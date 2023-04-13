https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/mass-rally-against-pension-reform-in-paris-1109460349.html
Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Sputnik is live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reforms.
2023-04-13T11:52+0000
2023-04-13T11:52+0000
2023-04-13T11:52+0000
world
pension reform
france
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108496734_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16c3aadb0e84db2e16994cf09ecd0724.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform.A total of 270 protests are expected to take place across France on Thursday, including blockades of industrial enterprises and highways, intelligence data has showed.On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to be passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108496734_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aab547f7e11afbdca4d730ef1ce087c4.jpg
Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
2023-04-13T11:52+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pension reform, thousands of demonstrators take to the streets
pension reform, thousands of demonstrators take to the streets
Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
French authorities expect up to 600,000 people to participate in nationwide demonstrations against the pension reform on Thursday, ahead of the Constitutional Council’s final decision on the legislation.
Sputnik is live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform.
A total of 270 protests are expected to take place across France on Thursday, including blockades of industrial enterprises and highways, intelligence data has showed.
On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to be passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!